HSBC Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SCRYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Scor from €33.00 ($34.38) to €35.10 ($36.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scor from €27.50 ($28.65) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of Scor stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 10.54%. Scor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

