Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 43 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,046. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $9.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $4,050,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 33.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 83,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,318.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,149,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,040 shares in the last quarter. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

