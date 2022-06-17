Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,655. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

