Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 32,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

