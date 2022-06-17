Humankind Investments LLC Buys 538 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $507.16. 25,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $468.05 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

