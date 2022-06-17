Humankind Investments LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

SYK traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,331. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.66 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

