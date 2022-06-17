Humankind Investments LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Loop Capital began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

