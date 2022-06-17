Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 85,514 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 417,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

