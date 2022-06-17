Humankind Investments LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,438,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,999,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,526,000 after acquiring an additional 143,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $56.94. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.82. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

About SJW Group (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.