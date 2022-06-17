Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 113 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,713. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.32 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.