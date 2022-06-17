Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 1,146 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,701,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 696.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,551,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105,026 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,966,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after buying an additional 382,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,311,000 after buying an additional 47,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.03. 25,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

