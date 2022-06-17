Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.72.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $8.36 on Friday, reaching $226.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,664. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.