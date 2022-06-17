Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 937 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.28. 10,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,063. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.23.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

