Humankind Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $23.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.69. 73,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $407.75 and a one year high of $825.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $672.95.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.