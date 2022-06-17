Humankind Investments LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises approximately 0.9% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.25. 42,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

