Humankind Investments LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $54.44. 35,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,873. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

