Ian Jacobs Purchases 351,525 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 351,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Ian Jacobs purchased 50 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 190,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $76,240.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Ian Jacobs purchased 13,050 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,089.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Ian Jacobs purchased 809,950 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $388,776.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Ian Jacobs bought 654,775 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $314,292.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Ian Jacobs bought 5,934,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

