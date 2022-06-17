Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 15th total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 336.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. 10,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -459.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.