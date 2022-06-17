ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Tops $3.92

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15,675.91 or 0.75497335 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00312713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00089123 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012714 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars.

