ICHI Market Capitalization Tops $19.88 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 60.5% lower against the US dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $100,244.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00020268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14,148.78 or 0.68578185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00343739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00083465 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012738 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,233 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.