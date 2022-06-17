Iconic Token Trading Down 39.4% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000490 BTC on major exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $986,660.91 and $531.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,019.91 or 0.68598098 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00430055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

