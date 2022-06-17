Idavoll Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $425,181.00 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars.

