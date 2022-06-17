Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.0432

Idena (IDNA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $2.61 million and $97,176.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,726.58 or 0.74913859 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00297391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00089514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 85,804,743 coins and its circulating supply is 60,542,607 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

