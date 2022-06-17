IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $335.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $406.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.93.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

