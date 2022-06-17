IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC Buys Shares of 5,450,550 Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo accounts for approximately 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Secoo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo in the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Secoo by 37.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Secoo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Secoo by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SECO opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Secoo Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.54.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

