Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Trading Up 2%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The stock has a market cap of C$10.31 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 926.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.32.
About Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA)
