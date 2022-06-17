Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IDCBY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

