Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.69. 14,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 23.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter.

