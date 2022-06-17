Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Purchases £306,000 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2022

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWEGet Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £306,000 ($371,404.30).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 15th, Sehat Sutardja bought 33,795 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £51,368.40 ($62,347.86).
  • On Friday, June 10th, Sehat Sutardja bought 15,673 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £24,920.07 ($30,246.47).
  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Sehat Sutardja bought 426,859 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 158 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £674,437.22 ($818,591.12).
  • On Monday, May 23rd, Sehat Sutardja purchased 448,319 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £717,310.40 ($870,627.99).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £715,000 ($867,823.77).
  • On Wednesday, May 11th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 626,480 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,110,159.97).
  • On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja purchased 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($734,312.42).

LON AWE opened at GBX 140 ($1.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £941.32 million and a PE ratio of 127.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.07.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.07) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

About Alphawave IP Group (Get Rating)

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.