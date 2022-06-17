Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,423,690.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,441,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
