Insider Buying: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Acquires $17,423,690.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 793,790 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,441,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $128.49. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Carvana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carvana by 15.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

