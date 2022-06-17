Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Buys 900 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.77 per share, with a total value of $20,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVLY stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.53. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

