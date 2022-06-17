Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Acquires $101,700.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,146,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,633.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00.
NASDAQ FTHM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $38.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Fathom (Get Rating)
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
