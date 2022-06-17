Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Acquires $101,700.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) CFO Marco Fregenal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,146,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,633.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Marco Fregenal acquired 20,000 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 403.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Fathom (Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.