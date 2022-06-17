Insider Buying: Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV) Insider Buys 250,724 Shares of Stock

Greenvale Mining Limited (ASX:GRV – Get Rating) insider Neil Biddle purchased 250,724 shares of Greenvale Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$49,894.08 ($34,648.66).
The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Greenvale Mining (Get Rating)
