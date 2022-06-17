Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,048,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 500,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,808. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

