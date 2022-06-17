Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP Sells $113,849.34 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 7,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $113,849.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William Daniel Delamater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $47,856.84.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $499.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

