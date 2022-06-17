Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,705,877 shares in the company, valued at $110,058,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.03 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

