Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,705,877 shares in the company, valued at $110,058,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 64,445 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $569,693.80.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.
Shares of VZIO opened at $9.03 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
