Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires Shares of 1,582 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 54,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 169,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,429. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.