Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

