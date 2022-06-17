Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys Shares of 80,081 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,618,000 after acquiring an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 4,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

