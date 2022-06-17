Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $2.51 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. 30,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,723. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

