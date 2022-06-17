Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $283,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

FJUL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,696. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

