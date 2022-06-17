Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $551,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.37% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAPR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.