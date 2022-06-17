Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $230,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of VCR stock traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $226.93. 4,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.37. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.