Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $474,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,299. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

