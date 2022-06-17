Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases Shares of 21,777 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 27,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $64.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.