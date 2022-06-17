Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases Shares of 21,777 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,532,000 after purchasing an additional 166,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 27,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

