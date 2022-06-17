Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases Shares of 3,273 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000.
Shares of PNOV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. 843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,124. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.
