Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $1.51 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,701,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

NYSE:BA traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.82. 384,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

