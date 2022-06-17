Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 44,077 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PJUL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

