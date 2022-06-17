Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.15. 368,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,065,488. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.