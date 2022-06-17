Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICGUF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Thursday. Intermediate Capital Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

